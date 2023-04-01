Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

