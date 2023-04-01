Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 44,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

