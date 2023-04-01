Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 670 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

