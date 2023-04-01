Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.