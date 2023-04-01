Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

