Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

