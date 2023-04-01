Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

