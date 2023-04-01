Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $356.05 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

