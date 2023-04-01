Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AXP opened at $164.95 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.00. The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.