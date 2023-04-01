Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,335 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.74. The stock has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

