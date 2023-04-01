Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.74. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

