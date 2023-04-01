Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $455,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $225.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average of $209.74. The company has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

