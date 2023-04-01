Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

Insider Transactions at State Street

State Street Price Performance

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

