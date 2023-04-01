Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5,695.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 222.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

WRLD opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $209.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.28.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

