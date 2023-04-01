Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.
Sysco Stock Performance
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.
