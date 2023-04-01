Aspiriant LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dollar General by 256.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after acquiring an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $210.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.