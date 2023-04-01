iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.35 and its 200 day moving average is $392.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

