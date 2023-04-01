Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.72.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.