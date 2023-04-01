Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Down 4.3%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.23. 896,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,604,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Bumble Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after buying an additional 34,398 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after buying an additional 297,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after buying an additional 1,691,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 28.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after buying an additional 521,830 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

