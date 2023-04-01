First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $215,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 15,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 208,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 36,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

