Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of META stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.91. The company has a market cap of $549.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. OTR Global downgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.