First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

Aflac stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

