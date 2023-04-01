First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires Shares of 4,235 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $40.80 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

