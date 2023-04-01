9,000 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $2,433,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $211.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $549.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

