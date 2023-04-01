7,092 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17.
CSX Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
