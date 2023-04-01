Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

