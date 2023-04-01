Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AFL opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

