Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 79 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $363.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

