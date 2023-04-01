The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

