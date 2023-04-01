Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $14.35 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,135.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.09. The company has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
