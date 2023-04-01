Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.24 and a 200 day moving average of $152.60. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,368,246 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Wedbush started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.22.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

