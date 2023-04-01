Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.35 and a 200 day moving average of $392.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.