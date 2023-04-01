Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGHG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 679,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 93.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 248,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,295 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 0.3% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 131.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter.

IGHG stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

