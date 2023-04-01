Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after acquiring an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after acquiring an additional 381,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

YUM opened at $132.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

