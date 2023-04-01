Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 12,231 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

