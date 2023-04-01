Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.63. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

