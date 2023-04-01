Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.50

Shares of Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.47), with a volume of 19651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.45).

Cenkos Securities Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81.

Get Cenkos Securities alerts:

Cenkos Securities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

About Cenkos Securities

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.