Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $433.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 431.25 ($5.30), with a volume of 1820989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.50 ($5.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FAN shares. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Volution Group from GBX 460 ($5.65) to GBX 500 ($6.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £851.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,391.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 387.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 357.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96.

Volution Group Cuts Dividend

About Volution Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,888.89%.

(Get Rating)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.