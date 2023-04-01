IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.98 ($0.20), with a volume of 433836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.38 ($0.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IGas Energy from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.03 million, a P/E ratio of 82.89 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

