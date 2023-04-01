agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.61. 2,647,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,380,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,339 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of agilon health by 34.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,319 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

