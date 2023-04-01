4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 4.3%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 68,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 341,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares in the company, valued at $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $638,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.