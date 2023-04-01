DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Stock Price Down 7.6%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 67,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 349,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

DiamondHead Trading Up 64.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

Insider Activity at DiamondHead

In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 87,744 shares of DiamondHead stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondHead

DiamondHead Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,594,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 309,374 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 846.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,511,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,410,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 223,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

