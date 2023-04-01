Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Stock Price Up 5%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 14,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 36,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.
Vitru Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a market cap of $657.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 14.2% in the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,705,000 after buying an additional 510,641 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Vitru by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vitru (VTRU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.