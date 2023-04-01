Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

