iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.