CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 785 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $81.72 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

