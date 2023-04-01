CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cintas by 726.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $462.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.