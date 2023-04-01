American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $194.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

