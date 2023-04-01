Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after purchasing an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after purchasing an additional 668,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,271,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,549,000 after purchasing an additional 417,810 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.