Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $459.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.40 and a 200-day moving average of $489.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.